Turkish delegation visits Fuzuli

The Turkish delegation visited the liberated Fuzuli region, News.az reports.

They visited the monument erected near the village of Karakhanbeyli, where the first Azerbaijani soldiers were martyred during the battles for the liberation of Fuzuli. Flowers were laid before the monument, and prayers were read for the souls of the martyrs.

The delegation got acquainted with the village and the village cemetery destroyed by the Armenians during the occupation of Karakhanbeyli village.

