Yandex metrika counter

Turkish deputy national defense minister : We always stand by our Azerbaijani brothers

  • Politics
  • Share
Turkish deputy national defense minister : We always stand by our Azerbaijani brothers

We always stand by our Azerbaijani brothers,” said Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defence Alpaslan Kavaklioglu. He emphasized that Turkey stood by Azerbaijan on all issues, including the Karabakh problem.

“We always stand by the brotherly country and we always declare this openly to the whole world,” he added.

(c) AzerTag

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      