Turkish deputy national defense minister : We always stand by our Azerbaijani brothers

We always stand by our Azerbaijani brothers,” said Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defence Alpaslan Kavaklioglu. He emphasized that Turkey stood by Azerbaijan on all issues, including the Karabakh problem.

“We always stand by the brotherly country and we always declare this openly to the whole world,” he added.

