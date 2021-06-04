Turkish Embassy expresses condolences due to death of journalists in Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan expressed condolences due to the death of journalists as a result of a mine explosion in Kalbajar.

"We ask Allah for mercy for those who died today as a result of a mine explosion in Kalbajar, we express our condolences to their families and the Azerbaijani media, and wish the soonest recovery to the wounded," stated the embassy.

On the morning of June 4, 2021, a vehicle carrying members of the film crew hit an anti-tank mine on the road in the Susuzlug village of the Kalbajar region. As a result of the explosion, two members of the film crew, operator of Azerbaijan Television Siraj Abishov and correspondent of the Azerbaijan State News Agency Maharram Ibrahimov, and one civilian were killed.

News.Az