Turkish envoy: It is time for Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

Turkish envoy: It is time for Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Injustice against Azerbaijan should be eliminated.

It is time for settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It should be settled, injustice against Azerbaijan should be eliminated, said Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral, APA reports.

He made remarks at the international symposium titled “The future of the region: Geopolitical challenges and perspectives” held in Baku on Dec.23.

According to the ambassador, Azerbaijan has been suffering a great injustice for a long time.

“Armenia occupied Azerbaijani territories, as a result of which more than 1 million people became IDPs and refugees,” he said.

Ozoral noted that the Turkey always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

“We have always been and further will be with Azerbaijan,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az