Turkish FM discuss Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process with US National Security Adviser

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Turkish diplomatic sources says, News.az reports.

According to the information, the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia was also discussed at the meeting.

It was noted that the progress that needs to be made in the peace process will be critical to the prosperity of the Caucasus.


