Turkish FM honors memory of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev

  • Politics
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made a Twitter post on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“With respect and reverence, I honor the memory of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, who made a great contribution to strengthening the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood,” Cavusoglu tweeted.

Today marks the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree declaring 2023 the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az 

