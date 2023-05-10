Turkish FM honors memory of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made a Twitter post on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.
“With respect and reverence, I honor the memory of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, who made a great contribution to strengthening the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood,” Cavusoglu tweeted.
Today marks the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree declaring 2023 the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in the Republic of Azerbaijan.