Turkish FM says new UN proposals could revive Black Sea grain deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new package of proposals prepared by the UN with Türkiye's contributions could revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Fidan said: "We think this is the appropriate ground for the revival" of the July 2022 deal.

He said Türkiye's efforts to revive the Black Sea grain deal will continue, adding: "This agreement is extremely important both for world's food security, and the stability and peace in the Black Sea."

"Today, we held intensive consultations on both bilateral and regional issues. The revival of the Black Sea initiative was high on our agenda," Fidan noted, highlighting the sense of trust between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, which he said played a crucial role in determining the direction of bilateral ties.

"We stressed the critical role of the (Black Sea) initiative for both global food security and stability in the Black Sea region," he added.

Fidan pointed to Moscow's demands for the uninterrupted export of Russian grain and fertilizer, noting that the need to meet them was reaffirmed on Thursday.

He also said the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war continued to rise exponentially. "The course of the war also occupied an important place on our agenda."

While a very complex and laborious task, Fidan stressed that they were also working to establish a more permanent deal for Black Sea grain exports.

Responding to a question about Türkiye's efforts to revive the Black Sea grain deal, Fidan emphasized that Ankara, and especially President Erdogan, has been in contact with all the interlocutors on the issue.

He said opportunities that may arise to make progress on reviving the initiative were being scrutinized, with the UN particularly engaged with important activities on the matter.

"Mr. (UN Secretary-General) Antonio Guterres, his team and our friends are in intensive contact. In particular, there is a process at the moment trying to better understand and meet Russia's position and demands."

News.Az