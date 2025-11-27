Turkish FM set to visit Germany for key talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Germany on Friday at the invitation of German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul, diplomatic sources said.

The trip marks Fidan’s first bilateral visit to Germany, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

He last visited the country on February 14–17 for the 61st Munich Security Conference, while his German counterpart most recently visited Ankara on October 17.

During the visit, Fidan is expected to meet with Turkish business leaders and representatives of civil society organizations in Germany.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan’s talks with Wadephul will underline “the importance of maintaining the work of consultation and dialogue mechanisms that have gained momentum through high-level visits in Türkiye-Germany relations.”

The minister is expected to express satisfaction with “the steady strengthening of bilateral economic and trade relations,” and to assess opportunities for advancing cooperation mechanisms in energy and transportation “with a strategic vision.”

Fidan will also highlight that information and experience sharing with Germany “can be further enhanced in areas such as connectivity, artificial intelligence, high technology and digitalization.”

