Turkish FM to visit Israel next month

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he will visit Israel in the third week of May, News.Az reports.

“I’ll visit both Palestine and Israel,” Cavusoglu said in an interview with NTV channel.

On March 9, 2022, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog arrived in Ankara on a state visit, the first by an Israeli leader in 14 years. Herzog was welcomed by Turkish President Erdogan with an official ceremony at the presidential complex.

Herzog’s historic visit was marked by both leaders’ strong messages on regional stability, peace, and strengthening cooperation between Turkiye and Israel.

News.Az