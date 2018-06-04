Turkish FM, US secretary of state begin talks in Washington

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo began talks in Washington, Turkish media reported on June 4.

The main topic of the talks is linked with coordination of the road map on the Syrian Manbij, Trend reports.

Cavusoglu earlier said the US and Turkey have reached an agreement on the Manbij issue.

Cavusoglu said the details of the roadmap regarding the withdrawal of the PYD/YPG terrorists from the Syrian town of Manbij will be made public during a meeting with Mike Pompeo.

Earlier, Pompeo and Cavusoglu met in Brussels and discussed the Operation Olive Branch, as well as other issues.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

