Turkish FM visits Azerbaijani pavilion at IDEF 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited the 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), which is currently taking place in Istanbul.

During his tour of the stands at the Istanbul Expo Center, Minister Fidan stopped by the Azerbaijani pavilion. He was accompanied by Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev and was briefed on the defense-related products and technologies showcased at the stand, News.Az reports.

After visiting Azerbaijan’s pavilion, Minister Fidan continued to explore other national and corporate exhibits at the fair.

The exhibition features 131 defense products developed by enterprises under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Industry. These include various types of small arms, close-combat vehicles, mortars, multi-caliber ammunition, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

News.Az