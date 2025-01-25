Turkish Foreign Minister set to visit Iraq on Sunday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to visit Iraq's capital, Baghdad, on Sunday, according to information from diplomatic sources, News.az reports citing Anadolu agency .

Fidan is scheduled to meet with senior Iraqi officials, including Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, Speaker of the Iraqi House of Representatives Mahmoud Mashhadani and Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.Prominent topics on the agenda of Türkiye-Iraq bilateral relations and current regional developments will be discussed during the meetings.Fidan is expected to reaffirm Türkiye's will to advance its relations with Iraq on the basis of a positive agenda and within an institutional framework, and to emphasize Türkiye's determination to effectively operate the various cooperation mechanisms established for this purpose following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's historic visit to Iraq on April 22, 2024.Accordingly, Fidan is expected to emphasize that Türkiye supports the efforts of the Iraqi government to ensure that Israel's aggression in the region and the developments in Syria do not adversely affect Iraq.During the talks, Fidan is expected to emphasize the importance of establishing constructive dialogue and fostering good neighborly relations between the new governments in Iraq and Syria, highlighting how this would benefit both countries and the broader region.He is set to underline Türkiye's satisfaction with the progress made in its security and counterterrorism collaboration with Iraq, particularly regarding Iraq's declaration of the PKK as a "banned organization."Türkiye's ultimate expectation is that the Iraqi government take decisive steps to completely eliminate terrorists within Iraq.Fidan is also expected to stress that the PKK poses a shared threat to Türkiye, Iraq, and Syria, underscoring the need for regional countries to act jointly against the group's attempts to gain legitimacy and expand its influence.Additionally, he is expected to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to supporting the Development Road Project, a strategic initiative in which Türkiye is a key partner, and discuss measures to accelerate its implementation.The discussions are also expected to focus on enhancing Türkiye-Iraq relations, removing artificial barriers to bilateral trade, and strengthening economic ties, given Iraq's status as one of Türkiye's most significant commercial partners.Furthermore, Fidan will emphasize Türkiye's commitment to the security, peace, and well-being of Turkmens, who serve as a vital cultural and social link between the two nations. In particular, he will address the political representation and security concerns of Turkmens, especially in Kirkuk, as a key priority in maintaining regional stability.

