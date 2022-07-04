Turkish Foreign Ministry closely follows Karakalpak events

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye (MFA) commented on the events in the Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan of Uzbekistan, News.az reports citing the Foreign Ministry's statement.

"We are closely following what is happening in the Republic of Karakalpakstan of Uzbekistan. We attach great importance to the stability and prosperity of our strategic partner, friend, and brother Uzbekistan, with whom we have common civilization, culture, and historical ties. We are absolutely confident that the administration and people of Uzbekistan will solve the situation with common sense, in peace and tranquility.

"We wish God's mercy to those who lost their lives in the incidents, and healing to those who were injured," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

News.Az