Turkish Foreign Ministry: We do not recognize the elections the so-called regime held in Nagorno-Karabakh

"Occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding territories by Armenia is the biggest impediment to regional stability and development in the South Caucasus," Turkish Foreign Ministry's diplomatic sources told APA's local bureau concerning with the so-called "local self-government elections" held by the Armenian regime in the occupied Azerbaijani territories on September 8.

The statement says that Turkey wants a settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the sovereignty, territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, international law and four relevant UN resolutions, under peaceful conditions: “From this point of view, Turkey will not recognize the“ local elections ”held in occupied Armenia territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Therefore, we do not accept the attempts of Armenia to legalize the status quo, which contradicts the norms of international law, and once again declare that these illegal steps do not bring any benefit to the solution of the problem.”

