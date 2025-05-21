Turkish intelligence dismantles Chinese spy network - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has dismantled a seven-member spy network operating in Istanbul.

The group is accused of trying to steal personal data through the use of fake base stations, News.Az reports, citing Türkiye Today.

The suspects were caught red-handed, and it was revealed that the devices originated from China and that the detained individuals were Chinese nationals.

Screengrab shows members of Chinese spy network along with their names, accessed on May 20, 2025. (Photo: CNN Turk)

According to CNN Turk, the names of the seven detained Chinese nationals are Zhenhua Liu, Wu Zhiyong, Wu Renjun, Xiongqiang Xiao, Zuowei Qiu, Ma Xiuping and Deyuan Zou. MIT apprehended the foreign nationals while they were installing fake base stations in Istanbul as part of a cyber-espionage operation. The suspects were later arrested by court order. MIT had launched a technical investigation following numerous complaints from GSM operator subscribers who reported receiving fake SMS messages. Analyzing the messages, which appeared to be sent from government agencies or corporate entities, MIT concluded that the attack was conducted using fake base stations. Turkish intelligence identified seven suspects, organized into three groups under the command of a figure known as "Patron." The perpetrators reportedly funneled intercepted communication data and user information to a China-based server. The data was then used in targeted phishing attacks via a foreign application, leading some users to share credit card details and make unauthorized payments. The investigation revealed that the fake base stations were built using devices identified as being of Chinese origin. The fake base station devices and digital materials seized during the operation were taken in for forensic analysis, and the investigation into the suspects' broader connections is ongoing.

