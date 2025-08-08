Yandex metrika counter

Turkish media covers Azerbaijani President's Washington visit

  • Region
  • Share
Turkish media covers Azerbaijani President's Washington visit

Türkiye's top media outlets have covered Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's working visit to the United States, along with the upcoming meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan, the U.S., and Armenia.

The articles emphasized the critical importance of the meeting in ensuring lasting peace in the South Caucasus, News.Az reports citing local media.

The reports also featured remarks by leading political experts regarding the opening of the Zangezur corridor and drew attention to the readiness of both Azerbaijan and Armenia to abolish the OSCE Minsk Group.

News about - Turkish media covers Azerbaijani President's Washington visit

News about - Turkish media covers Azerbaijani President's Washington visit


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      