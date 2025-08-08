Turkish media covers Azerbaijani President's Washington visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye's top media outlets have covered Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's working visit to the United States, along with the upcoming meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan, the U.S., and Armenia.

The articles emphasized the critical importance of the meeting in ensuring lasting peace in the South Caucasus, News.Az reports citing local media.

The reports also featured remarks by leading political experts regarding the opening of the Zangezur corridor and drew attention to the readiness of both Azerbaijan and Armenia to abolish the OSCE Minsk Group.

