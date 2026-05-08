Türkiye and Iran FMs discuss US-Iran talks status

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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on Friday to discuss the current status of US-Iran negotiations.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, the two ministers reviewed the current stage in the talks between Tehran and Washington, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

Iran said on Friday that it is still reviewing a US proposal aimed at ending the conflict.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told the semi-official Tasnim news agency that Tehran is continuing its assessment of the proposal and will announce its final position once the review process is completed.

News.Az