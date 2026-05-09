Senegal seeks top position in Global South with Brazil

+ ↺ − 16 px

Beyond asserting regional leadership, Senegal, home to nearly 19 million people, aims to broaden its international influence through partnerships with other regions, particularly within the Global South.

Brazil also seeks to assert itself as a key player in this arena, according to international relations experts interviewed by Agência Brasil during the 10th Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa. The two-day meeting was held in late April in the Senegalese capital, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The meeting brought together heads of state and representatives from 38 countries - 18 of which are among Africa’s 54 nations - as well as members of ten international organizations, such as the United Nations (UN) and the European Union (EU). Brazil was represented by its ambassador to Senegal, Daniella Xavier.

At the opening ceremony, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye described Dakar as a hub for African and international strategic dialogue.

“A space for reflection and exchange on ways to develop internal solutions to the continent’s security challenges,” Faye said in his speech.

Mozambican diplomat Leonardo Santos Simão, head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel, points out that Senegal has a history of promoting peace and stability and has never experienced a coup d’état.

He noted that Africa is facing “turbulent” times due to internal and regional conflicts, terrorism, and organized crime.

News.Az