Russia to deliver key equipment for Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant in 2027

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Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to begin shipping key equipment for Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in 2027, according to Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.

Speaking to reporters, Likhachev said work on the Bushehr project remains one of the company’s top priorities despite ongoing regional tensions. He noted that Russian enterprises continue manufacturing major components for the plant on schedule, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

“The reactor for Unit 2 is more than 60% complete, while the steam generators are already 50% finished. We plan to start delivering key equipment next year,” Likhachev stated. He also confirmed that Rosatom is continuing metal casting and forging work for equipment intended for Unit 3 of the plant.

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, located in southern Iran, is a major symbol of nuclear cooperation between Moscow and Tehran. Russia has played a central role in constructing and expanding the facility for years.

Likhachev also said Rosatom is prepared to send its specialists back to the Bushehr site once the regional security situation improves and the risk of renewed military escalation declines.

“We are ready to quickly mobilize and fully return Rosatom employees to Iran as soon as we are certain there is no threat to the lives and health of our colleagues,” he said.

However, the Rosatom chief acknowledged that the situation in the region remains unstable, adding that recent developments reported in international media indicate continuing security concerns.

The comments come amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with energy and nuclear infrastructure remaining under close international scrutiny.

News.Az