Turkish MFA: Armenia did not open archives of 1915

Armenia did not open its archives of 1915, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media on April 26.

He said that Armenia opened only a part of the archives that supports the Armenian claims regarding the events of 1915.

Earlier, a source of the Turkish government told Trend that Armenia is afraid to open its archives from 1915. According to the source, opening the archives will show the world that the events of 1915 were not "Armenian genocide"; on the contrary, an extermination and genocide of the Muslim population of the Ottoman Empire by Armenian gangs occurred during the events in 1915.

The Turkish government noted that Ankara appealed to Yerevan back in 2005 to open the archives from 1915 and create a joint independent committee for investigating the events of that period. "If the events of 1915 were indeed the 'Armenian genocide' , Yerevan would be ready to open these archives," the governmental representative said.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

News.Az

