Turkish MFA pays tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye has shared a post on its social media account about January 20 - National Day of Mourning, News.Az reports.

In the post on its official X account, the ministry wrote:

"We honor with deep respect and mercy our Azerbaijani brothers who were martyred on 20 January 1990 for the freedom of Azerbaijan."

20 Ocak 1990’da Can #Azerbaycan’ın istiklali uğrunda şehit düşen Azerbaycanlı kardeşlerimizi saygı ve rahmetle anıyoruz.#TekMilletİkiDevlet pic.twitter.com/4wD8ogJaW0 — T.C. Dışişleri Bakanlığı (@TC_Disisleri) January 20, 2026

News.Az