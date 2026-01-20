Yandex metrika counter

Turkish MFA pays tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs

Photo: Kibris Genc TV

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye has shared a post on its social media account about January 20 - National Day of Mourning, News.Az reports.

In the post on its official X account, the ministry wrote:
"We honor with deep respect and mercy our Azerbaijani brothers who were martyred on 20 January 1990 for the freedom of Azerbaijan."

 


