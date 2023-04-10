Turkish navy receives Türkiye's largest warship TCG Anadolu

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye's largest warship and the world's first unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) carrier, was delivered to the country's navy on Monday, News.az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Built in Istanbul-based shipyard Sedef, the ship, named TCG Anadolu, can carry helicopters, drones, land vehicles, light warcraft, and personnel.

Speaking at the delivery ceremony in Istanbul, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said TCG Anadolu, where the largest and heaviest helicopters and drones can land on and take off, is the world's first warship in its field.

Turkish UCAVs Bayraktar TB3 and Kizilelma, drones, and light attack aircraft Hurjey can land on and take off from the ship, Erdogan added.

Türkiye will able to conduct military and humanitarian operations all around the world thanks to the ship, which can carry tanks and armored vehicles, the president underlined.

The ship's weapon, combat management, electronic warfare, infrared search and track, electro-optical search, laser warning, torpedo defense systems, and radars were developed indigenously, he said.

Some 131 sub-contractors joined the ship's building process, Erdogan said.

News.Az