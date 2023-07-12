Turkish parliament speaker pays respect to Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish delegation led by Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) Numan Kurtulmus has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of National Leader, architect and founder of modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

GNAT Speaker also put flowers at the grave of the Great Leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The GNAT speaker then visited the Alley of Martyrs. Numan Kurtulmus laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

Then, the Turkish speaker laid flowers and a wreath at a monument to Turkish soldiers in the Alley of Martyrs.

Kurtulmus signed a guest book.

