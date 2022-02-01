Turkish Parliament to approve Shusha Declaration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Grand National Assembly will approve the Shusha Declaration, News.Az reports.

The draft law on approval of the Shusha Declaration on allied relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye has been included in the agenda of the meeting of the parliament.

This project was brought up for discussion at the plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlison on Feb.1. The bill was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading following discussions.

News.Az