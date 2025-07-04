Turkish president arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday arrived in Azerbaijan on July 4 to attend the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

A guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the president of Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was welcomed by Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, and other officials.

