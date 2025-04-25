Turkish president commemorates 110th anniversary of Canakkale Land Battles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday commemorated the 110th anniversary of the Canakkale Land Battles.

"The sacrifices, courage, and determination of the Turkish nation have entrusted us with the ‘Spirit of Canakkale.’ By embracing this sacred legacy, we will remain true to our ancestors, keep the spirit alive no matter the conditions, and pass it on to future generations," Erdogan said, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The president added that, just like in the past, the Turkish nation has shown, even under the toughest circumstances, that it will unite and resist any occupation at the cost of their lives for the sake of their homeland and flag.

“The duty of the new generations is to uphold the message of independence and future that was etched into the stones, soil, and sea of Canakkale with blood, life, determination, and courage. With the Century of Türkiye, our goal is to be worthy of our ancestors who stood against the greatest powers of the world in Canakkale, brought the most modern armies of the time to their knees, and changed the course of history," he added.

"Despite all challenges and difficulties, we remain determined to continue this struggle until peace, harmony, and human values replace war, terrorism, and violence. I once again respectfully honor our heroes of Canakkale, especially Gazi Mustafa Kemal (Ataturk), and extend my heartfelt greetings to all our citizens," he further said.

News.Az