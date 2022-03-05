Yandex metrika counter

Turkish president, European Council head discuss Ukrainian crisis

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of the European Council Charles Michel discussed the situation around Ukraine in a phone call on Saturday, News.Az reports.

Erdogan pledged his continued efforts to help Russia and Ukraine restore peace, the Turkish Presidential Office said in a statement.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

