Turkish president, European Council head discuss Ukrainian crisis
- 05 Mar 2022 15:04
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of the European Council Charles Michel discussed the situation around Ukraine in a phone call on Saturday, News.Az reports.
Erdogan pledged his continued efforts to help Russia and Ukraine restore peace, the Turkish Presidential Office said in a statement.