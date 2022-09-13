Turkish President made a phone call to President Ilham Aliyev, expressed condolences to Azerbaijani people

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 13 September, President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

During the telephone conversation, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his deep condolences to President Ilham Aliyev, relatives of the killed military servicemen and the entire Azerbaijani nation in the aftermath of a large-scale provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on the state border.

The head of state thanked for the condolences.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that brotherly Turkiye was always with Azerbaijan and emphasized the solidarity between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that brotherly Turkiye, as always, stood by Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan always stood by brotherly Turkiye in all matters.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that Armenia’s large-scale military provocation had been courageously and professionally prevented by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, noting that the death of martyrs did not remain unavenged. The President added that responsibility for such large-scale military provocations rested squarely with Armenia.

During the conversation, the sides emphasized again that the relations of brotherhood and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Turkiye were successfully developing in all fields.

The heads of state exchanged views on future contacts.

News.Az