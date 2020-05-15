Turkish president, NATO chief discuss pandemic on phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's president and the head of NATO on Thursday discussed via telephone the novel coronavirus and steps to take in the post-pandemic period, according to a statement by Ankara's presidential Directorate of Communications, Anadolu Agency reports.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Jens Stoltenberg also discussed the latest developments in Syria and Libya.

In a separate press release, Stoltenberg praised Turkey for helping NATO allies and partners with medical equipment over the past months to help combat the virus.

"At this challenging time, it remains more important than ever to demonstrate allied solidarity," Stoltenberg told Erdogan, according to the statement.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit areas.

The pandemic has killed more than 301,000 people worldwide with over 4.4 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 1.5 million.

News.Az