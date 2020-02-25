Turkish President: “One of most dreadful tragedies of 20th century committed in Khojaly showing no mercy to elderly people and women”

"The OSCE Minsk Group doesn’t act sincerely in a solution of Nagorno Karabakh conflict”, said the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the press conference

The Turkish President stressing that Turkey has always stood by Azerbaijan in the solution of Nagorno Karabakh conflict said tomorrow will mark the 28th anniversary of Khojaly genocide: “One of the most dreadful tragedies of the 20th century has been committed in Khojaly showing no mercy to elderly people and women. We haven’t forgotten and will not forget the Khojaly genocide which has gone down in history as a dark nightmare. We once again curse the Khojaly genocide”.

