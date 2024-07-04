Turkish president, Pakistani premier to attend upcoming COP29 in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif will take part in COP29 to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan this November, News.Az reports.

During a trilateral meeting in Astana, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev invited President Erdogan and PM Sharif to participate in the upcoming COP29 in Baku.The Turkish president and the Pakistani premier accepted the invitation with pleasure.The 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in 2024.The decision was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11.

News.Az