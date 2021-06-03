Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives delegation of New Azerbaijan Party (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Turkey, Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received a delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) - Head of Central Apparatus Tahir Budagov in Ankara.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the importance of developing relations between the Justice and Development Party and the New Azerbaijan Party. The Turkish President expressed his confidence that the expansion of cooperation is extremely beneficial for both sides.

The Azerbaijani delegation includes chairman of the YAP Inspection Commission, MP Sevinj Huseynova, YAP Board Member, MP Hikmat Babaoglu, MP Ramil Hasan and chairman of the YAP Youth Association Bakhtiyar Islamov.

News.Az

