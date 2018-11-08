Yandex metrika counter

Turkish president to meet Qatari emir in Turkey

Turkish president to meet Qatari emir in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Friday, Anadolu Agency cited the presidential press office as saying Thursday.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and regional issues during the meeting in Turkey, according to a statement from the office.

