Turkish president to meet Qatari emir in Turkey
- 08 Nov 2018 19:43
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 135070
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/turkish-president-to-meet-qatari-emir-in-turkey Copied
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Friday, Anadolu Agency cited the presidential press office as saying Thursday.
The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and regional issues during the meeting in Turkey, according to a statement from the office.
News.Az