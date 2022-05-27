Yandex metrika counter

Turkish President will pay a one-day visit to Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Turkish President will pay a one-day visit to Azerbaijan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a one-day visit to Azerbaijan tomorrow, said the Turkish Presidential Administration, News.az reports.

Noted that the visit will take place at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev.

As part of his visit on Azerbaijan's Independence Day, President Erdogan will visit 'TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan", the first aviation, space and technology festival outside Turkey.



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      