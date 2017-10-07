Turkish, Russian armed forces to ensure safety in Syria’s Idlib: Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armed forces of Turkey and Russia will ensure safety in the Syrian city of Idlib, Turkish media outlets quoted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying Oct. 7.

In the city’s central districts security will be provided by the Turkish Armed Forces, while Russia’s Armed Forces will ensure safety on the outskirts, according to the president.

It was earlier reported that Turkey completed preparations for new military operations in Syria and military operations in Idlib may start in the coming days, according to Trend.

The military operations are expected to be held jointly with troops of the Free Syrian Army.

Turkey has been moving military equipment to its border with Syria since June 21.

Military equipment has been deployed in Turkey’s south-central province of Kilis, which borders Syrian territories controlled by YPG and PYD.

News.Az

News.Az