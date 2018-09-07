Turkish, Russian, Iranian presidents meet in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Russian and Iranian counterparts on Friday to discuss Syria.

The meeting between Erdogan, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani in the Iranian capital Tehran was held to discuss joint efforts as part of the Astana process and political efforts for finding a lasting solution to the Syrian conflict, Anadolu Agency reports.

The leaders will hold a news conference after the summit.

News.Az

