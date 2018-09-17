Turkish, Russian presidents meet in Sochi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bilateral ties plus regional, international developments, particularly Syria, were among topics expected to be discussed.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the Russian leader’s presidential residence on Monday in the coastal city of Sochi, Anadolu Agency reports.

The bilateral meeting, which was closed to the media, started at 2.50 pm local time (1150GMT).

Relations between Turkey and Russia, economy and energy issues, as well as regional and international issues, particularly Syria, were among the topics expected to be discussed.

News.Az

