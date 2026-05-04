Turkish VP Cevdet Yılmaz makes historic Yerevan visit

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Turkey’s Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz is visiting Yerevan to attend a major regional summit, marking a significant diplomatic moment between Türkiye and Armenia.

Yılmaz is representing Türkiye at the 8th summit of the European Political Community, which is being held under the theme “Building the future: unity and resilience in Europe,” News.Az reports, citing Turkish media

The summit brings together regional leaders to discuss strengthening democratic resilience, enhancing connectivity, and improving cooperation on economic and energy security.

Participants are also addressing broader regional developments and global challenges, reflecting growing efforts to coordinate policies across Europe and neighboring regions.

Yılmaz’s visit to Armenia is notable as it marks the first time a Turkish official at this level has traveled to Yerevan, signaling a potential step forward in diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

News.Az