Türkiye affirms readiness to join Gaza Task Force

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said Friday that the Turkish Armed Forces are ready to take on any mission assigned to them as part of the Gaza Task Force.

In response to a question about whether Turkish forces will join the Gaza Task Force, Defense Ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk said the military has previously participated in numerous international missions organized by various institutions across different regions to ensure global peace and security, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

He said the Turkish army's professionalism and fair stance have earned the respect of all parties, adding, "Our Armed Forces, which have extensive experience in establishing and maintaining peace, stand ready to undertake any mission assigned to them."

Akturk expressed satisfaction that a ceasefire has been reached in Gaza as a result of Türkiye's mediation efforts, emphasizing the urgent need to deliver humanitarian aid and begin reconstruction in the region, which has been experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis for the past two years. "We hope that the ceasefire will contribute to establishing a just and lasting peace and ultimately serve the two-state solution," he said.

The remarks came as the Israeli army began a gradual troop withdrawal from the Gaza Strip on Friday, hoping to complete the withdrawal to the locations specified in US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip within 24 hours.

