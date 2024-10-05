Türkiye aims to lure more visitors by developing new tourist attractions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye is actively developing new tourist attractions across various regions, aiming to boost year-round tourism and attract a greater influx of foreign visitors, News.Az reports citing Xinhua .

Among these new locations is the Phrygian Valley, renowned for its fairy chimney formations in the central Anatolian province of Afyonkarahisar, as noted by the Culture and Tourism Ministry at the end of September.Reports released by the ministry on September 23 suggest that the ministry plans to turn this unspoiled place into the "second Cappadocia," a region in Nevsehir province renowned for its scenic hot air balloon rides over fairy chimneys, cave churches, and rock formations.At present, 90 percent of visitors to the Phrygian Valley are domestic tourists, and officials are committed to altering this trend by launching extensive promotional campaigns and introducing hot air balloon rides.Another promising destination is the southwestern province of Burdur, located near the Mediterranean city of Antalya, Türkiye's second most visited area after Istanbul.Hamit Kuk, chief adviser to the president of the Turkish Travel Agencies Association (TURSAB), emphasized that although Burdur is not far from Antalya, it has yet to unlock its full tourism potential."Significant historical treasures await discovery, such as the ancient cities of Kibyra and Sagalassos, along with the remarkable Salda Lake," Kuk explained. Nestled amidst a black pine forest, Salda Lake is a local favorite, renowned for its hydromagnesite mineral, believed to be beneficial for various skin conditions.TURSAB is hosting workshops to help develop the region as a more popular destination for foreign tourists. According to Kuk, the early results are promising."There are many different and beautiful natural and cultural sites in our 81 provinces," Kuk said. "We need to gradually uncover these and transform Türkiye into a complete cultural tourism route."Although the Turkish government is confident, some industry insiders believe that achieving this goal will also face challenges.Kuk believes that locals -- including artisans, shop owners, and traders -- should undergo a comprehensive educational process to grasp the values of their region. "Because people don't know what to do and how to do it."While authorities are eager to launch hot air balloon tours in these areas, balloon tour operators in Cappadocia remain cautious, citing the harsh weather conditions in both Afyonkarahisar and Burdur regions.A manager of the Butterfly Balloons in Cappadocia said that the General Directorate of Civil Aviation is currently researching flight safety in these areas, with official results to be released soon.

News.Az