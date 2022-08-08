Türkiye and Azerbaijan still have a long way to go and goals to achieve: Bayramov

"In the field of foreign policy and diplomacy, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are developing based on the sayings of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, "One nation, two states" and Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, "Azerbaijan's joy is our joy, its sorrow is our sorrow," Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said during his speech at the 13th Ambassadors' Conference in Ankara, News.az reports.

Mr. Bayramov noted that Türkiye's support for Azerbaijan in the Second Karabakh War was a manifestation of its support for truth and justice:

The minister added that the two countries still have a long way to go and goals to achieve: "Unfortunately, I should note that there have been serious deficiencies in the implementation of international laws and norms in recent years. As a representative of a state whose territories have been occupied for 30 years, contrary to international laws and norms, I can say that weaknesses in observing international law are the first and most important factor that undermines trust in the existing international system."

