Türkiye arrests 3 IS suspects amid heightened holiday security

Turkish security forces on Saturday arrested three suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) in the eastern province of Malatya, as authorities intensified counterterrorism operations amid heightened security alerts during the Christmas and New Year holiday period, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The Malatya Provincial Police Department said the operation was jointly carried out by counterterrorism and intelligence units as part of ongoing efforts to uncover IS-linked activities and prevent potential attacks.

Authorities said the three suspects were found to have been actively involved in IS-related activities and were subsequently remanded in custody by a local court following interrogation.

The arrests came as Türkiye ramped up nationwide security measures after intelligence warnings pointed to possible IS attacks targeting crowded public areas during the holiday season.

