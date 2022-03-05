Turkiye, Azerbaijan in close cooperation to evacuate citizens from Ukraine, FM Cavusoglu says

Turkiye and Azerbaijan are closely cooperating to ensure the evacuation of their citizens from Ukraine, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

Cavusoglu made the remarks at a joint briefing with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Turkiye’s top diplomat noted that there is also coordination between the two fraternal countries on the issue of evacuation.

“Some citizens of Azerbaijan are also being evacuated by trains organized by Turkey, and some citizens of Turkey are being evacuated by trains organized by Azerbaijan," Cavusoglu added.

