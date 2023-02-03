Türkiye, Azerbaijan sincere in steps aimed at development of S. Caucasus – Turkish FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are sincere in the steps taken for the development of the South Caucasus in peace, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu said, making a press statement with Argentina's Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, News.az reports.

"Hopefully, the South Caucasus will become a region of development and peace," Cavusoglu said.

Earlier, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin stated that Türkiye sees progress in the normalization of relations with Armenia. According to him, the Armenian diaspora should support the relevant process for the establishment of peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus. He said that Türkiye will continue, in conjunction with Azerbaijan, to make Armenia a stakeholder in peace.

Furthermore, Turkish officials have repeatedly emphasized the necessity for Armenia to shake the hand of peace held out by Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

News.Az