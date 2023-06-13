Türkiye-Azerbaijan unity is important for region and Turkic world - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Türkiye-Azerbaijan unity is important for our peoples, for the region and for the Turkic world, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his press statement following an expanded meeting with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.Az reports.

Expressing confidence that this unity will become stronger in the coming years, the head of state said that new success and new victories await us.

