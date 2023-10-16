Türkiye beat Latvia 4-0 to qualify for UEFA EURO 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye beat Latvia 4-0 on Sunday to qualify for the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

After a goalless first half, Türkiye began the second half with the wind at their backs at Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium.

Yunus Akgun drew first blood in the 58th minute, then Cenk Tosun made it 2-0 in the 84th minute.

Kerem Akturkoglu netted the third goal for the hosts in the 88th minute, and Tosun tallied another goal in the 92nd minute.

With this result, Türkiye placed first in Group D with 16 points and guaranteed to take part in EURO 2024.

Spain beat Norway 1-0 with Gavi's goal in the 49th minute to top Group A with 15 points and secured their place in EURO 2024.

Scotland, which are placed second behind Spain with 15 points and a goal difference, also booked their place in the EURO 2024 after Norway's defeat.

Sunday's results in EURO 2024 qualifiers:

Georgia - Greek Cypriot administration: 4-0

Czech Republic - Faroe Islands: 1-0

Switzerland - Belarus: 3-3

Norway - Spain: 0-1

Türkiye - Latvia: 4-0

Wales - Croatia: 2-1

Poland - Moldova: 1-1

Romania - Andorra: 4-0

News.Az