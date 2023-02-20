Türkiye cancels tsunami warning

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye canceled the warning about the possibility of a tsunami, which was forecast after the latest earthquake in Hatay province, the Turkish Emergency Situations Agency (AFAD) said, News.az reports citing Turkish media.

Earlier, two earthquakes of magnitude of 6.4 and 5.8 hit the Turkish province of Hatay.

Also, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center warned of the possibility of a tsunami after strong earthquakes in Türkiye.

At the same time, AFAD advised citizens to stay away from coastal areas.

According to preliminary data, one person died as a result of the earthquake, and 8 more people were injured.

News.Az