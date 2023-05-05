Turkiye closes its airspace for Armenian PM Pashinyan's plane

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye has closed its airspace for the plane of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with Turkish media, News.az reports.

Recall that earlier, Turkiye closed its airspace for Armenian airlines in response to the opening of the "Nemesis" monument in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

