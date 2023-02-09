Türkiye closes universities until further notice

+ ↺ − 16 px

Universities in Türkiye will not open until further notice due to the earthquake that struck 10 provinces, according to a statement from Turkey's Higher Education Council, News.az reports.

It would be difficult for students from earthquake-stricken regions who are attending schools in other regions to focus on their studies, the statement said, as they have relatives that have been directly affected by the disaster or are participating in search and rescue activities.

Türkiye's Education Minister Mahmut Ozer also announced that schools nationwide will be closed until Feb. 20

"Tens of thousands of our teachers are in the field. Therefore, in order not to disrupt this process, we are extending the winter break one more week to Feb. 20, which was before until Feb. 13 in 71 provinces in Türkiye," Ozer said in a video on his Twitter account.

