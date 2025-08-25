Türkiye condemns Israel’s Gaza hospital strike as ‘attack on press freedom’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s presidential communications office called Israel’s latest strike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza “an attack on press freedom and another war crime,” following reports that at least 20 people, including five journalists, were killed. One of the journalists worked for Reuters.

Burhanettin Duran, head of Türkiye’s communications directorate, said on X that Israel “continues its atrocities without regard for any humanitarian or legal principles” and wrongly believes it can prevent the truth from being revealed through attacks on journalists, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Israeli military confirmed the strike in the hospital area and said the chief of the general staff has ordered an inquiry, adding that it “regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such.”

News.Az